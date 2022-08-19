Three-day rave near Devizes approved by councillors
Councillors have given permission for a three-day rave to go ahead in a field about a mile (1.6km) from a village.
The Kaleidoscope Arts Festival will take place near Erlestoke, Wiltshire, at the start of September.
The event is expected to attract up to 1,000 visitors and on two of the nights music will be played until 03:00 BST.
Wiltshire Council met on Thursday to discuss the application and granted permission on condition noise levels would be monitored.
The festival will be held from 2-5 September in a field off Lower Road near Erlestoke but music is only planned for three of those days.
The event's website described it as "an immersive three-day festival in the heart of the Wiltshire countryside, set to a soundtrack of pounding dance music and live performances".
Erlestoke Parish Council has not yet objected to the event, but had previously raised concerns.
Organisers said the festival would include: "Multiple dancefloors, talks and workshops, and interactive artwork" as part of the programme.