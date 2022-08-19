Man stabbed multiple times in Swindon robbery
A man has been repeatedly stabbed on his legs and arms by a group of four or five men who stole his bicycle.
The robbery happened just before 10.30 BST on Thursday in Park South, Swindon in Wiltshire.
The victim, in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he was treated for multiple stab wounds, although none are thought to be life-changing.
Det Sgt James Rodrigues said there was no wider risk to the public but anyone with information should call police.
