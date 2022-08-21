Burst pipe sees sewage leak into Swindon river
A burst pipe which has led to polluted water escaping into a river may take several days to fix.
Thames Water has sent specialist teams to a sewage pumping station in Haydon End, Swindon, to fix the leak and remove sewage from the River Ray.
Locals said fish have died while dozens of tankers were seen at the site.
The water company said it was monitoring the river's water quality and the incident would not affect drinking water or wastewater services.
A spokesperson said it was a "complex repair" which will take a few days to complete, adding: "Our repair team will be working flat out to get the pipe fixed as soon as possible.
"Unfortunately, waste water from the burst escaped into the River Ray," the spokesperson added.
"We have deployed a significant number of tankers in the area. They are connecting to our sewer network and removing waste water.
"This allows us to access the broken pipe safely and protects local homes from flooding.
"We apologise if the tankers are causing any disruption to local residents but this activity is essential," they added.
