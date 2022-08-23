Lorry full of chickens overturns on A303 in Wiltshire
- Published
A lorry full of live chickens has overturned and blocked a major road in Wiltshire.
The eastbound carriageway of the A303 is shut after the crash at about 04:30 BST at the Longbarrow Roundabout, near Stonehenge.
Wiltshire Police confirmed the driver of the lorry was unhurt in the crash.
Police said: "The A303 eastbound between the A360 roundabout and the A345 Countess Roundabout is currently closed to allow for the recovery."
Local diversions have been put in place.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.