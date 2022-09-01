Man who climbed wrong mountain to retake Three Peaks challenge
- Published
A man is set to take on the Three Peaks challenge for a second time after climbing the wrong mountain more than a decade ago.
Damien Davis, 46, from Wiltshire, and six friends scaled Stob Ban instead of Ben Nevis in 2011.
Mr Davis will be giving the challenge another go on Saturday to raise money for the mental health charity MIND.
Unlike last time, he said, he will be joined by mountaineering experts so there is "no chance" of getting lost.
The Three Peaks involves scaling Snowdon in Wales, Scafell Pike in England's Lake District, and Ben Nevis in Scotland - all within 24 hours.
Mr Davis, who lives in Cricklade, near Swindon, was inspired to re-do the challenge after both his brother, Kieran, and best friend, Greg Roscow, 29, took their own lives within four months of one another in 2020.
"Since the pandemic there has been a huge shift in focus on mental health," Mr Davis said.
"[But] there's still a taboo that surrounds it and I want to keep that message going that it's ok to get help.
"I think that men don't talk about their problems or feelings because it's not seen as very macho and that 100% needs to change."
Speaking about taking on the challenge for a second time, Mr Davis said: "I am absolutely buzzing.
"With the local guide and the professionals leading the trip that there's no way we can get lost.
"I don't have to rely on a map or compass - I'll be following a group up the hill. I'm even taking a headtorch so I can see in the dark."
Mr Davis' first attempt at the challenge was done in memory of the group's late friend Wayne Wilson, who died from leukaemia aged 26.
Despite failing to scale the Three Peaks, "Team Wayne" still managed to raise more than £15,000 for charity Blood Cancer UK.
Talking about the impact that the three men's deaths have had, Mr Davis said he was "heartbroken".
He said his brother - a published poet - left behind his wife, Sian, and three young children as well as an adult son.
"Kieran and I were close, so I was naturally heartbroken," said Mr Davis.
"A few months later, one of my closest friends, Greg, also took his own life.
"I think [for men] just being able to talk about their feelings is so important. It's ok to talk, to not be ok. That's what I want to get across."
