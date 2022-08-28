Chihuahuas 'dumped like rubbish' in Avebury during heatwave
Three Chihuahuas were left "dumped like rubbish" during the recent heatwave, the RSCPA has revealed.
The dogs were rescued by a "kind-hearted" passer-by who found them near Avebury stones in Wiltshire, at about 08:00BST on 14 August.
All three were in a "poor condition and in need of urgent care and attention", the charity said.
It is currently trying to trace their owners and said there was "never an excuse" to abandon animals.
The discovery came just hours after a Met Office "extreme heat warning" ended across England and Wales, after temperatures hit 36C in places.
RSPCA inspector Sharon Chrisp said the Chihuahuas were "left out in the open during the record temperatures of the recent heatwave".
While she understood pet owners may be going through a difficult time at the moment, "there is never an excuse to abandon an animal like this".
"Leaving them out in a heatwave is just cruel," she explained. "These poor dogs must have been terrified to have been dumped, especially Babe who will have been in pain from her untreated injury."
According to their microchips, the two older female Chihuahuas are called Babe and Tinkerbell.
The younger male has been named Ferdinand by the team caring for him.
Babe had a severe open wound on her back right leg and had to have emergency surgery to remove the limb.
Insp Chrisp has been following up a number of leads but has so far been unable to trace their owner.
She appealed for anyone with information to come forward.