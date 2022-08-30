Armed police deployed after e-bike theft in Swindon
Armed police were deployed in Swindon on Monday evening after a man had his electric bike stolen.
The victim was reportedly threatened by three men - some of which were armed - at Rivermead Skate Park, shortly after 18:00BST.
After stealing the bike, the men made off towards the underpass in the direction of Asda, police said.
Wiltshire Police deployed armed officers and a helicopter to the scene and "conducted extensive" searches.
It said that enquiries are continuing and anyone with information should contact the force.
