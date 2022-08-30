Car and caravan destroyed in fire on A303 in Wiltshire
A car and the caravan it was towing have been destroyed in a fire on the A303 in Wiltshire.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service were called to the blaze near West Knoyle at 14:34 BST.
Crews from Mere, Shaftesbury and Wincanton found a car and the attached caravan "well-alight" and confirmed they had been "totally destroyed".
Wiltshire Police have now reopened the road, which had been shut in both directions.
They confirmed there were no reported injuries.
