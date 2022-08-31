Two 14-year-old boys arrested over Swindon assault
Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with an assault on a man in Swindon town centre.
The teenagers are accused of attacking a man riding an electric bicycle in Regent Street, Swindon, at about 19:00 BST on Tuesday.
The man sustained minor injuries to his head and nose, and a broken tooth.
Wiltshire Police said it had arrested the boys on suspicion of ABH and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
They have also been arrested in connection with the robbery of an electric bicycle in Rivermead Skate Park on Monday.
During the attack at the skate park, a man in his 30s was hit in the face and head in front of his young child by three masked men, police said.
They then stole his bike and made off in the direction of Asda.
The two boys remain in custody for questioning and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Insp Rachel Hardy said she understood that the "large police presence in Swindon town centre" on Tuesday would have "caused concern to the local community".
"Please be reassured that we are conducting an extremely thorough investigation into both incidents," she added.