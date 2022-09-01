Warminster's Women's footballer reflects on changes to the sport
- Published
One of England's first Lionesses has described watching England win the Euros this summer as "a special moment."
Eileen Foreman, from Warminster, Wiltshire, was 17 when she was selected to play for England in 1972.
It was only a year after the Football Association lifted its 50-year ban on women playing on men's professional pitches.
"To be picked for that first match was wonderful. I was so proud," she said.
Eileen learned her skills by playing football with the boys in the park, as she wasn't allowed to play football at school.
She would later join the Warminster Ladies Football Team and her dad became the manager.
"There was still this old guard that couldn't accept women playing football. But a lot of the supporters that turned up were really surprised when we played at how skilful it was," Eileen said.
Eileen had several jobs alongside her 10-year professional football career, including a milk round.
Back then, none of the women players were paid.
She said watching the current England women win the European Championships this summer was a special moment.
"We just jumped up in the air. It was just wonderful. It takes you back to how it all started. And then to see on television just how great it's become."
Despite representing England 17 times, the only England cap she has is unofficial.
"But now we're told that they're going to give all the players that have played right from 1970 caps to recognise their achievements," Eileen said.
The Football Association says it is indebted to players like her, and has invited her to Wembley to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the England women's team in October.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk