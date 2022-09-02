Salisbury City Hall: Extension granted for vaccine centre
A council HQ will continue to be used as an NHS vaccine centre while the venue's future is decided.
Wiltshire Council confirmed Salisbury City Hall will remain open for NHS use until March 2023.
The two organisations agreed the six-month extension to allow the health service to plan ahead of the Covid booster jab roll-out for the over-50s.
The leader of Wiltshire Council said he knew people were keen to see the hall reopen as an entertainment venue.
Richard Clewer said the council would keep people updated on any future plans.
The extension would allow the NHS to "comprehensively plan for the next six months ahead, during what is always a tricky autumn and winter period," he added.
"However, we know people are eager to see City Hall reopen as an entertainment venue.
"Cabinet will soon be presented with a comprehensive report so that we can make an informed decision on the options available and its long-term future can be secured," he said.
"We'll continue to keep people updated on this, as we recognise the important role the venue plays in the city's cultural and entertainment offer."
Nearly 250k vaccinations
Operations director at Salisbury City Hall Fiona Hyett said: "We are delighted to be able to continue providing the Covid-19 vaccine from Salisbury City Hall.
"So far, this central location has provided the backdrop to more than 240,000 vaccinations, and that number is set to increase over the coming months as adults aged over 50 begin to come forward for their all-important autumn booster jab.
"At every stage of the vaccination programme, we have been overwhelmed by the response from people in and around Salisbury."
