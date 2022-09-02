Swindon road to close for bridge repair work
- Published
A main road in Wiltshire is to close over two weekends so that refurbishment work can be carried out on a bridge.
The A419 will close southbound at the A420 White Hart Junction near Swindon over the weekend of 2-5 September and northbound from 16-19 September.
The scheme involves replacing and repairing the bridge's parapets.
"We appreciate roadworks are frustrating," said National Highways' Service Manager Andrew Gale. He advised drivers to plan ahead.
Mr Gale said they were not expecting "too much disruption" but the roadworks would add "a few extra minutes" to people's journeys.
The work will also include overnight southbound closures from Monday 5 September to Saturday 10 September, and overnight northbound closures between Monday 19 September and Saturday 24 September.
