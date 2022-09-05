Two hurt in race-track crash at Castle Combe Circuit
- Published
Two people have been injured in a crash during a display of high-performance vehicles at a race track in Wiltshire.
Two cars collided at Castle Combe Circuit near Chippenham at about 13:00 BST on Saturday.
A statement released by Castle Combe Circuit at the weekend said: "Two people are in hospital where they are receiving medical attention."
The crash happened at the Forge Action Day that celebrates performance cars driven by non-professional drivers.
Forge Motorsport, the company hosting the event, released a statement on Facebook.
"Massive well done to the marshals, medical, and rescue team that handled the situation professionally and ensured the best possible safety of the individuals involved," it said.
"We wish them a speedy recovery, love from the Forge Family."
A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said: "We sent a double-crewed land ambulance, an operations officer, a critical care car and an air ambulance.
"We conveyed one patient by land ambulance to Southmead Hospital."
