Queen Elizabeth II: Tributes paid to monarch from across Wiltshire
- Published
Tributes have been paid across Wiltshire following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
North Swindon MP Justin Tomlinson said she had been "a constant, dedicated and dutiful example for us all".
"We all feel a very personal loss and this is very sad news. RIP Ma'am," he added on Twitter.
South West Wiltshire MP Andrew Murrison said: "A good and gracious lady has passed after a lifetime in the service of her people."
Michelle Donelan, the newly appointed Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said: "Like most people I have never known a world without the Queen as our head of state."
The MP for Chippenham added: "She has been a figure of service, dedication and strength through my entire life. Her lifelong devotion to serving our country and the Commonwealth is simply unprecedented."
Councillor Abdul Amin, the mayor of Swindon, said: "It is with great sadness that we hear of the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history.
"The Queen accomplished many things during her reign and never faltered in her commitment to the people of this country and the Commonwealth.
"She saw many changes throughout her lifetime for which she will always be remembered.
"On behalf of the residents of Swindon I convey our deepest sympathy to the Royal Family at this very sad time."
'Love and respect'
Leader of the council David Renard, added: "It is incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"Her Majesty served our country with great dignity and the longevity of her reign speaks for itself.
"The love and respect felt by the people of this country are an honour to her lifetime of commitment to us all.
"She has been a constant in many people's lives and few Swindonians will remember the time before she was crowned.
"We send our condolences to the family. God save the King."
Queen's 'wisdom'
South West Wiltshire MP Andrew Murrison said: "A good and gracious lady has passed after a lifetime in the service of her people.
"Plenty of tears on the streets of central London tonight, including mine. Rest well Your Majesty. God Save The King."
Devizes MP Danny Kruger praised "the wisdom of Her Majesty the Queen" when she counselled the British people to "not be afraid of the future" but cherish "ageless ideals" in the face of rapid change.
MP for Salisbury and Wiltshire South West John Glen said: "Her Majesty The Queen, our longest serving Monarch, dedicated her life to public service.
"I share in the profound sadness of the country at the news of her death.
"Never has there been a more selfless champion for Britain around the world. My prayers are with her family."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk