Freddie Fontete-Jones: Connor Pool admits manslaughter
A man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 23-year-old Freddie Fontete-Jones.
Mr Fontete-Jones died three days after being assaulted in Salisbury Market Square on 22 February.
Connor Pool, 24, of Salt Lane, Winterbourne Gunner, appeared at Winchester Crown Court on Friday.
Det Insp Simon Childe said: "Freddie was an extremely popular, charismatic and outgoing person, who was loved and respected by many."
On the day of the assault, Wiltshire Police were called to the Market Square at 03:00 BST, following two 999 calls reporting disorder.
When officers arrived, Mr Fontete-Jones was unconscious and being given first aid by paramedics.
'Shocked and saddened'
He was taken to hospital, but died three days later.
"Freddie sustained a traumatic brain injury from which he never recovered," added Det Insp Childe.
"I know his loss will be felt for many years to come, not just by his family and those who were close to him, but within the wider Salisbury community who were shocked and saddened by this incident."
Mr Pool has been remanded in custody, and is due to be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on 3 November.
