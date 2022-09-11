Queen Elizabeth II: Salisbury Bishop shares fond memories
- Published
The Bishop of Salisbury has shared his memories of being in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II, as the city's cathedral enters a period of mourning.
The Right Reverend Steven Lake, who met the Queen at Buckingham Palace in April, said the Queen was "enormous fun".
"She was skilled at putting people at ease," he added.
Salisbury Cathedral has been opened to people of all faiths to pay their respects and sign a book of condolence.
Bishop Lake said: "As a Christian, I look to her very real, tangible faith.
"Her faith was her inspiration in order to be Queen. It was her vision."
The Queen last visited the cathedral in 2012 as part of her Diamond Jubilee Tour, unveiling a commemoration plaque to mark the occasion.
"Almost all of us alive today have known only this great monarch as our Queen," the bishop added.
"Her life of service, of constancy and faithfulness, underpinned by her own very personal faith, has been an inspiration to people across the world."
