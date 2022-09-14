Swindon: £10K stolen from 80-year-old's car in Old Town
Thieves stole £10,000 in cash from an 80-year-old woman's car while it was parked in a town centre.
Wiltshire Police said the victim was parked behind Lloyd's bank in Old Town, Swindon, at 10:30 BST on 2 September.
When she went into the bank, her car window was smashed and two handbags containing the money, in £50 notes, were stolen, as well as a phone.
PC Sam Burnside said: "This was a despicable crime, she saved the money to share with members of her family."
Witnesses described a black car, possibly a black Audi A3, leaving at speed, police said.
'Huge impact on victim'
"Fewer people are using cash in their transitions these days, especially £50 notes, so we would also like to hear from anyone who is offered £50 notes for payment," added PC Burnside.
"As you can imagine, this has had a huge impact on the victim and we would very much like to hear from anyone who can help."
Wiltshire police are appealing for witnesses, or for anyone who has dashcam footage, to call 101, or to leave information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
