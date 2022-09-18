Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Wiltshire officer to join procession
- Published
A Wiltshire Police officer has been chosen to represent the force at the Queen's funeral.
Sgt Russ Griffin will stand in full uniform on the London route the funeral procession will take on Monday.
Mr Griffin said it will be an "emotional but incredibly proud day" for him.
He said: "This is a fundamental cornerstone of British policing and for 22 years I have been a servant of the Crown."
"I am incredibly honoured and immensely proud to be asked to represent Wiltshire Police.
"Her Majesty The Queen is a hugely important figure to any police officer. At the start of their careers, every officer declares that they will 'well and truly serve the Queen in the office of constable'.
"Monday will be an emotional but incredibly proud day for me representing every police officer and every member of Wiltshire Police.
'In this together'
"Together, we offer our profound and sincere condolences to the Royal Family as we all draw upon the inspiration provided by Her Majesty's exemplary public service and duty."
Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Kier Pritchard said the force is still feeling "a profound sense of loss and sadness" since the Queen's death.
"Although, understandably, there will be a focus on London this weekend and on Monday, I would like to reassure our communities here that we have longstanding plans in place to anticipate and manage the level of demand that we might see across the county," he said.
"Working with others, we are ready to play our part and ensure the safety of the public.
"Finally, I would continue to encourage our communities to engage with my officers and staff out in your communities over the weekend and on Monday - we are all in this together."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk