Wiltshire Police search for suspect after attempted robbery
A police helicopter has been deployed following reports of an attempted armed robbery.
Wiltshire Police was called to the area near Clarence House in Swindon at about 15:00 BST.
The force said it was called amid a report the suspect was carrying a weapon.
The suspect has yet to be caught and police said enquiries were ongoing. It has not released any further information at this time.
