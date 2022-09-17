Pitton two-car crash: Man with "significant" injuries dies
A 40-year-old man has died in a two-car crash after sustaining "significant" injuries, police said.
The man, from London, was driving a BMW that collided with a Mercedes, travelling in the opposite direction, on the A30, close to the junction with Whiteway, near Pitton, Salisbury, at 11:30 BST on Thursday.
Two passengers in the BMW and the driver of the Mercedes were uninjured.
Wiltshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
