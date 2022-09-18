Motorcyclist dies in crash with van and coach in Wiltshire
Published
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a stationary van, falling off her bike and then colliding with a coach.
The woman, in her 50s, was riding along the B390, from Chitterne towards Shrewton in Wiltshire, when she hit a stationary van on the side of the road at about 14:25 BST on Saturday.
She then fell from her bike and was in collision with a coach that was passing in the opposite direction.
Wiltshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
