Swindon shop illegally sold alcohol and tobacco to kids
- Published
A convenience store and off-licence has had its licence suspended for three months for selling alcohol, cigarettes and vaping products to children.
Swindon Borough Council's licensing panel imposed the ban on Meadowcroft Express following a request by Wiltshire Police to review it.
The review was prompted due to concerns about the reported sale of age-restricted products to children.
Chintan Shah has been told to meet certain conditions to regain a licence.
Vinay Manro - chair of the three-strong panel - said it had considered cases from the police, trading standards and Mr Shah before reaching its decision.
"The panel has suspended the premises' license for three months and applied conditions which must be implemented and maintained ongoing," he added.
"The business owner and licensee will need to demonstrate a change in their operational arrangements to avoid a further review of their license.
"The three-month suspension gives the licensee the opportunity to make these changes and I hope they take these on board."
'Clear failure'
The panel found the shop, in Meadowcroft in Upper Stratton, was selling alcohol, tobacco and vaping products to children, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It also expressed "doubts" about Mr Shah's evidence when he stated he had only employed one man during the period mentioned "yet the evidence shows that the sale of the vape products to the underage persons was carried out by a female".
It also said children were allowed to work at the shop without safety training and used staff who do not have the right to work in the UK.
Councillors voiced concerns that, "despite having received notification of concerns" from Trading Standards in March there was "seemingly little progress" to address them.
"The criminal activities of supplying alcohol and vape products to underage persons is serious. Furthermore, this represents a clear failure to protect children from harm," it added.
To regain his licence, Mr Shah - who supported some of the conditions - must install CCTV in his shop, adopt a "challenge 25" policy and keep a refusal book where every attempt by those under-age to buy age-restricted products is noted.
The CCTV and appropriate systems and training must be in place within three months for the licence to be returned, the panel ruled.
