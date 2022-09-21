Swindon e-scooter rider knocked unconscious in hit-and-run

The man was riding an e-scooter along Swindon Road from the Dockle Farmhouse area towards Greenbridge

A man riding an e-scooter has been left with face and arm injuries following a hit-and-run.

The 20-year-old was wearing high-visibility clothing as he travelled along Swindon Road towards Greenbridge in Swindon between 14:50 and 15:05 BST on 9 September, police said.

A vehicle hit him as he approached the junction of Stratton Road, knocking him off the e-scooter and causing him to lose consciousness.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and did not report the collision, the force have said.

A Wiltshire Police spokesman added: "We are appealing for witnesses following a fail to stop collision in Swindon.

"We'd like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage."

