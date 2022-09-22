Pret a Manger customer had fatal reaction to 'vegan' wrap
Published
A woman with an acute dairy allergy died after eating a Pret a Manger wrap labelled as vegan that contained traces of milk, a coroner has ruled.
Celia Marsh, 42, from Melksham in Wiltshire, died after eating the wrap in Bath city centre in December 2017.
Maria Voisin, senior coroner for Avon, concluded Mrs Marsh, a mother of five, suffered an anaphylactic shock.
"A product marked dairy-free had become cross-contaminated by milk," the coroner said.
Ms Voisin reached a narrative conclusion following a two-week inquest into Mrs Marsh's death at Avon Coroner's Court, held at Ashton Court in Bristol.
The inquest heard how passers-by and paramedics tried to save Mrs Marsh when she collapsed, but she died shortly afterwards.
In her verdict, Ms Voisin said the wrap Mrs Marsh bought was labelled dairy free.
"Celia Marsh was not aware the wrap contained milk protein," she continued.
The protein was in an ingredient called Coyo that contained an extra ingredient called HG1.
"The contamination arose because the ingredient HG1 was cross-contaminated during manufacture," said Ms Voisin.
