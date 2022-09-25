Concessionary bus pass users given free travel in Wiltshire
Concessionary bus pass users in Wiltshire can now travel for free across the county all day every day on public buses.
The county council said the scheme - which began on 1 September - would run until 31 March next year.
It was introduced in a bid to help reduce traffic and encourage people to use buses more.
Previously there were restrictions on when concessionary passengers were allowed to travel for free.
This included free off-peak travel on local services from 9:30 to 23:00, Monday to Friday, and all day at weekends and bank holidays.
Those already in possession of a concessionary bus pass may keep using them.
Anyone who does not use their pass regularly may need to reapply for a new one, the council said.
People are eligible for the passes either because of their age or due to a disability.
