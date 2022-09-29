Ukraine refugees create gingerbread house for host
An author hosting a family from Ukraine has received the sweetest of thank yous from her guests who created a model of her house made from gingerbread.
Novelist Tracey Gemmell, from Porlock in Somerset welcomed a mother and her two children who fled the conflict in Ukraine in August.
Ms Gemmell said the gingerbread replica of her home was "amazing".
"To find out one of them appears to be a master baker was absolutely delightful," she added.
Ms Gemmell said Liuba and her children Tonia, 20, and Grisha, seven, had been baking regularly since moving in but it was a wonderful surprise to be presented with the gingerbread house after returning from holiday in Tuscany.
"They had only been here two weeks when we left.
"When we came back Grisha took us by the hand and showed us the gingerbread house, and what's better to come back to than that?
"We couldn't believe it. We just feel so incredibly lucky.
"We've had a few special treats and special cakes made for us in the month they've been with us but had never seen anything like this."
Ms Gemmell, whose latest book is about the concept of "home", said signing up to host a family had been "one of scariest things we've ever done" but watching the news and seeing refugee families with nowhere to go made her feel she had to help.
"Obviously you are taking complete strangers into your house and you've got no idea what their lives have been like before.
"That concept of home is so strong in me. I thought we need to give someone a home.
"We had no idea of her skill. The gingerbread house looks better than our actual house."
The author said the Porlock community had come together to welcome the family with neighbours, the local school, library and church offering support.
