'Humbling' support for Swindon dad with incurable bowel cancer
A father-of-four with incurable cancer is raising money for private treatment to give him more time with his family.
Stuart Cock from Swindon was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2017 and was told it was stage four by the end of 2019.
He is asking people to help him pay for a medicine called Avastin, which is designed to starve cancer cells of oxygen halting their growth.
He said anyone who contributed would "make the biggest impact possible" to him and his family.
The 47-year-old has had 13 surgeries and 34 rounds of chemotherapy during his "horrific" treatment.
He said: "Chemo is at times a very traumatic experience, the side effects are quite horrendous.
"The usual sickness and fatigue - it's impossible to describe."
Mr Cock said his most recent course of Avastin, which has been approved for use by the European Medicines Agency but is not available on the NHS, was "very effective".
However, due to a change in his employment circumstances, he will no longer receive private medical insurance after 2022 and is seeking to raise £40,000 to continue his treatment for six more months.
His family and friends are helping to fundraise with challenges such as abseiling and sponsored runs which he said "means a lot" to him.
His friend Anna Somaiya set up a Go Fund Me page after watching him and his family fundraise for charities for years.
She said: "Stu is determined and enthusiastic with a zest for life and has maintained a positive attitude throughout the entire ordeal of this disease.
"He has dedicated his time as a cancer patient to raising awareness of cancer and its treatment whilst maintaining a humorous (some might say crazy) approach.
"He is a kind and loving father, a slightly annoying husband, and someone many are privileged to call a friend."
She said support from his friends had been "overwhelming and humbling" so far and the donation page had raised almost £10,000 to date.
Mr Cock urged people to make sure they were familiar with the symptoms of bowel cancer, which he said were "very treatable" in the early stages.
Bowel cancer symptoms
The NHS explains the three main symptoms of bowel cancer are:
- Persistent blood in your poo - that happens for no obvious reason or is associated with a change in bowel habit
- A persistent change in your bowel habit - which is usually having to poo more and your poo may also become more runny
- Persistent lower abdominal (tummy) pain, bloating or discomfort - that's always caused by eating and may be associated with loss of appetite or significant unintentional weight loss
These symptoms should be taken more seriously as you get older and when they persist despite simple treatments.
See a GP If you have any of the symptoms of bowel cancer for three weeks or more.
