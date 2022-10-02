Royal Wootton Bassett-to-Swindon cycleway over M4 planned
A cycleway that residents have long demanded, from Royal Wootton Bassett to Swindon over the M4 motorway, is planned.
The path, which is at the design stage will provide a segregated route for cyclists, at junction 16 of the M4.
Completion is planned for early 2023, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
Wiltshire Council is working with Swindon Borough Council, Sustrans and National Highways on the scheme.
Residents have been calling for the cycle path for years.
Swindon Bicycle Users Group petitioned for the route in 2016 and claimed "a safe, traffic-free, direct cycle path could save 111,000 motor vehicle trips across Junction 16 each year".
Once the designs are completed, they are due to be shared for community feedback and the councils will seek to secure final agreements with any landowners who might be affected.
After that the council will submit a planning application to secure permission for the route.
