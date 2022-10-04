Swindon Council freezes cost of 'essential' elderly care service
- Published
The cost of an "essential" response service to help the elderly and vulnerable has been frozen by a council amid the cost of living crisis.
Homeline is a home response unit in Swindon, which alerts a team should someone need medical assistance.
The service currently costs around £33 per month, and is a "vital safety net" for the vulnerable living at home.
Service costs will be capped, with one councillor saying "we should not impose an extra burden on those struggling".
'Extra burden'
Labour councillor Will Stone introduced the motion to the full Swindon Borough Council on Thursday, 29 September at a council meeting, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
Mr Stone said: "Multiple residents have contacted me expressing fears about the increases in Homeline costs.
"This is a vital safety net for the most vulnerable in Swindon, we should not impose an extra burden on those struggling now."
The motion was seconded by the Conservative cabinet member for adults' services, Brian Ford.
He said: "Homeline is an essential service. People from Homeline go out every day and they literally pick people up from the floor."
'Lifesaver'
Mr Ford also pointed out keeping the scheme accessible would save the council money, as "it allows people to come out of hospital and go back to their homes".
The motion was passed unanimously.
The cost of Homeline in Swindon is £33.24 per calendar month for private homes and £20.56 per month for council tenants if outside of an existing care package.
Before the meeting members of Unite had lobbied councillors as they arrived at the civic offices.
Community co-ordinator for the south west, Brett Sparkes, said: "We are here to support the Labour motion.
"An increase above £33 per month we feel is extortionate, and for many people it's a lifesaver literally, so we hope the motion to have the costs capped is agreed."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk