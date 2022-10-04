Attempted murder arrest over man's stabbing in Wiltshire
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing.
Wiltshire Police were called around 21.30 BST to Olympian Road in Pewsey and found a man in his 50s with injuries to his abdomen.
The 31-year-old remains in custody in Melksham and the victim is in Southmead Hospital in a critical condition.
Det Insp Dean Garvin said they believe a disturbance involving multiple people led up to the event.
He added: "This is a serious incident and the victim is currently in a critical condition.
"We believe there was a disturbance involving multiple people in the lead-up to this incident and we have spoken to a number of witnesses as part of our investigation.
"However, we believe there may be more witness who have not yet made themselves known to police. If this is you, please get in touch."
He said stabbings are "rare in this area" but acknowledged they cause "worry and fear".
"We will have a heightened police presence in the area and detectives will be conducting enquiries over the coming days - please do not be alarmed by this," he said.
