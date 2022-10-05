Shaftesbury Lake: Avian flu confirmed at site after bird deaths

Shaftesbury Lake where bird flu has been confirmed
Birds in Shaftesbury Lake have tested positive for bird flu

Bird flu has been confirmed at a lake in Wiltshire after bird deaths.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency confirmed avian flu in Shaftesbury Lake, Swindon.

"We are aware of a number of wild bird deaths in the Swindon area and waterfowl collected from the area have been found positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1," a spokesperson said.

Testing took place at the site last week.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics