Wanborough road closure 'worse than lockdown' for pub
- Published
A pub owner whose trade is being impacted by a road closure says the situation is "worse than lockdown".
Sanjay Dogra said businesses were suffering due Wanborough Road, near Swindon, being closed due to houses being built.
"There has to be urgency, otherwise these trades will die," he said.
Swindon Borough Council said the road had been closed by developers Bellway and it had asked the company to provide support for businesses.
Bellway said it was "extremely sympathetic" to businesses and apologised for any inconvenience.
It added the developers involved in the scheme would be contributing £5.3m to support local services including £2m towards a new primary school and £1m for a new secondary school.
'Second lockdown'
The road in Wanborough was initially set to be closed for 12 weeks but it has been extended after Roman remains were found on the housing site.
Mr Dogra, who runs the Harrow Inn, said customers had been put off from visiting and were cancelling bookings.
"Business is very bad at the moment. It's worse than lockdown. During lockdown the government was there to help," he said.
"The road is closed and since then we are in second lockdown. We are trying hard but we need customers."
Swindon Borough Council said "significant Roman remains" have been found during works for the 370-home Redlands development which had "hindered" progress.
It says the road will be reopened on 7 November until mid-January for businesses to benefit from the festive season but it would then close again for five months for work to be completed.
Deputy Leader of Swindon Borough Council, Gary Sumner, said the developers should be doing more for local businesses.
"The developers have behaved very badly. We said we'd like you to put your hands in your pocket to help local businesses and remind people in east Swindon that the village isn't closed and there is still a way in and that businesses are open.
"They have sat on their hands. We've chased them and been told they will discuss it. I think they've behaved awfully and they really should be doing more for local businesses. They should feel awfully embarrassed," added Mr Sumner.
A Bellway spokesperson said the roadworks were necessary as part of the project and it had attempted to minimise disruption.
"The creation of a new community neighbouring Wanborough will have a hugely positive impact on providing increased support and custom for local businesses in the area," they added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk