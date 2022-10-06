Purton community fridge opens in village cafe
A community fridge has opened in Wiltshire offering free food that would otherwise go to waste.
The Purton Community Fridge is based in the lobby of the Silver Threads Hall where the Pip Community Café is run.
Chairman Ray Thomas said he was "most pleased" with the "worthwhile project".
The fridge is open four days per week and receives donations of food destined for landfill from shops such as Co-op, One Stop, Purton House Organic Farm, and from local people.
It offers both chilled and pantry items as well as toiletries and on occasions dog food.
It was set up earlier in the year by a group of volunteers.
It has been funded by residents through the project's Just Giving page which has raised £550 and Purton Parish Council which has supported the scheme with a further £594.
Pips Community Café has also donated a cheque for £693.33 to Purton Community Fridge to help with ongoing costs such as cleaning items, insurance, electricity, and training.
