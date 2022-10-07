Swindon speedway fans react to news racing could leave the town
- Published
Followers of Swindon Speedway say they feel "heartbroken" they will no longer be able to watch their team race in the town.
The Robins have called Abbey Stadium their home for 70 years but it was announced last week they would not be able to return.
The club is looking for a potential new home but fans are concerned the sport may be lost forever in the town.
"I'm devastated because I love it at Swindon," said fan Marie Matthews.
"It's heart-breaking. I'm gutted. We've put a lot into this.
"I first came to a meeting over 20 years ago with my grandad and its something that you look forward to every Thursday," she said.
The club does not own the Abbey Stadium land, and it told fans there was too much uncertainty in the current financial climate for it to break even.
There is also uncertainty about the future of greyhound racing at the site, which generates most of the money.
Former team manager Alun Rossiter said the closure was "frustrating".
"The club hasn't gone out of business through people not coming, it's well supported," he said.
One of the oldest surviving riders, Mike Broadbank, said he could never return to the site.
He named his son robin after the club and said: "I couldn't go and have a look at it now because it would break my heart.
"I remember all the good times we had and it's such a shame."
The Robins have formed a new company, Swindon Motorsports Limited, which they hope will allow racing to return.
"Recent discussions have revealed a keenness from a number of potential investors to create a new motor sport stadium within the environs of greater Swindon.
"It is the intention that the site would be a new build, in an environment which would allow regular use of a stadium specifically for Motorsports.
