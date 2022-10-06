Pewsey stabbing: Second man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
- Published
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing.
A man in his 50s sustained injuries to his abdomen on Olympian Road, Pewsey, at about 21:30 BST on 3 October.
Officers arrested a 29-year-old man from Ramsbury, who remains in custody, Wiltshire Police said.
A 31-year-old man from Pewsey, who was arrested on 4 October, has been released on bail.
The victim remains in hospital in a critical condition and Det Insp Dean Garvin has asked for witnesses to come forward.
"I want to reassure the local community that we take this matter very seriously," he said.
"You may see an increased police presence in the town while we continue our investigation."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk