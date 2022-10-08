Pewsey stabbing: Man charged with Olympian Road attack
- Published
A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Pewsey.
The victim, in his 50s, was attacked on Olympian Road at about 21:30 BST on October 3.
He suffered an injury to his abdomen and remains in hospital in a critical condition, Wiltshire Police said.
On Friday, Damion Mark Powell, of High Street, Ramsbury, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in public.
Mr Powell was the second man to be arrested over the incident.
A 31-year-old man from Pewsey was arrested on 4 October has since been released on bail.
Wiltshire Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed the stabbing to come forward.
Det Sgt Toni Nugent said: "We remain keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or was driving by at the time and may have dash cam footage of what happened.
"We're extremely grateful to everybody who has come forward to us so far and helped us progress our investigation.
"The public's assistance in times like this is absolutely vital and makes a huge difference."
