Bradford on Avon Town Council to spend nearly £400k on play areas
Bradford on Avon town councillors have unanimously voted to spend nearly £400k refurbishing local play areas into the next decade.
The first stage will cost around £175k and will take place between 2023 and 2025.
This work will focus on play areas in Poulton Field, St Aldhelm, Bearfield, Spencers Orchard and Sladesbrook.
The town council took over responsibility for the maintenance of the play areas earlier this year.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a contractor will regularly inspect the play areas and let the town council know of any maintenance issues, which will be fixed by park wardens.
The decision was taken as part of a broader commitment to run the parks in the town.
A spokesperson for Bradford on Avon Town Council said it understands "the recent concerns over the play areas, but it is hoped this announcement can reassure residents that the town council is taking action".