Woman sexually assaulted in Trowbridge park
A woman has been sexually assaulted in a Wiltshire park.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after the woman was attacked in Biss Meadows Country Park in Trowbridge.
The incident happened between 19:30 and 20:30 BST on Tuesday, Wiltshire Police said.
The victim described her attacker as a man around 20-years-old with black hair, a beard and a moustache.
Officers have urged anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.
A cordon set up in the area has now been lifted.
