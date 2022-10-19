Plans submitted to restore Swindon's iconic Oasis dome
- Published
The owners of Swindon's landmark Oasis leisure centre have submitted plans which would see the 1970s dome restored.
The centre closed in 2021 with a large maintenance backlog.
The dome and pool were listed last year leading to concerns about the cost of bringing the building back to life.
Now owner SevenCapital has submitted drawings to the borough council showing a new panelled dome.
The Grade II listed status means the site cannot be demolished and changes must be granted by a special application.
A spokesperson for SevenCapital said the listed building application was to "establish the principle of restoring the dome to as close as is possible to its original design".
The plans show how they would incorporate new panelling similar to the inflated bubbles on Cornwall's Eden Project.
The spokesperson added they have been working "tirelessly" to find a way to reopen the Oasis "that is compatible with its listed status". This has included "extensive consultations" with Swindon Borough Council, the Twentieth Century Society and Historic England.
"We are currently considering what the internal features of the pool area will be. However it is also important to note that we face a particular challenge with regards to how we make the building sustainable for the future in line with targets for public amenities," the spokesperson added.
"In the coming weeks we will be beginning investigative works, for which building consent has been granted."
Councillor David Renard, Leader of Swindon Borough Council, said: "Reopening the Oasis remains a priority for the council and I am pleased SevenCapital is working with us, and partners, to examine what might be possible to overcome the extensive constraints the listing status has placed on the building.
"No-one should underestimate how difficult this will be and SevenCapital faces an enormous task in ensuring the Oasis has a long-term sustainable future."
