Wiltshire charity helping bereaved people cope with isolation
People who have been supported by a new charity say it has "changed their lives."
Heart of the Community in Calne, Wiltshire, offers meals, practical advice, support and company to those who attend.
Run at the Coleman's Farm Community Centre, the support group is open every weekday and is open to everyone.
John Bray, who lost his wife earlier this year after 61 years of marriage, says the charity has kept him alive.
"It kept me alive because I was really, really, really bad," he said.
Mr Bray said that when his wife died, he couldn't face life any longer.
Now, he urges anyone in need to come to the group to get the same help that's given him back his future.
"If it wasn't for this place I think I'd be terribly lost again," he added.
The charity was set up by Mary Wakeman, who runs it with the help of fellow trustees and volunteers.
Originally, the charity was set up in response to poverty in the area, and its initial focus was provision of food.
Now, as well as a daily cooked meal, it offers free hairdressing, help with job-seeking, emotional and practical support, sit-down sports activities and peer-to-peer autism help.
Ms Wakeman said she has learned that people in distress need more than just food and warmth - they need time.
"They're not just people who come in off the street," said Ms Wakeman, adding that the biggest issue faced by the guests is social isolation.
Vicky Waite attends the group every day and say it's the centre of her life.
"I have a meal here, which makes me eat. Before I came here I wouldn't [eat]," she said.
Ms Waite joined the group after losing some friends and her sister.
"I don't know what I'd do if the centre would close," she said.
The charity says it offers support to anyone who needs it, but also requires volunteers and donations from the local community.
The charity says it offers support to anyone who needs it, but also requires volunteers and donations from the local community.