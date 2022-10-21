Trowbridge fundraises for Max George bench for 13-year-old who died

Max GeorgeAntonio Piazza
Max George's death was a shock for the whole community, town councillor Antonio Piazza said
A community has fundraised for a bench in memory of a 13-year-old boy who died from a diabetic-related heart attack.

Max George, from Trowbridge, had a heart attack on 19 August. He was airlifted to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children and died three days later.

Town councillor Antonio Piazza set up a crowdfunding page and said the target was smashed in a day, "which shows how much Max was loved in the community".

A bench was chosen for Max who loved playing in the park, his family said.

His mother Tara George said: "Max had been feeling unwell that day but his collapse came out of the blue.

"It was a big shock."

Antonio Piazza
Max enjoyed spending time with his family in the park where the bench will be installed

The family said the bench would be installed in the Queen Elizabeth II field on Wiltshire Drive, where Max enjoyed playing with his family.

Mr Piazza who represents the Drynham ward, said Max's death was an "absolute shock" for the community.

"It has been touching to speak to Max's father in recent weeks and learn just how much this field meant to Max," he added.

Trowbridge Town Council has agreed to help choose, install and maintain the bench for the foreseeable future.

A crowdfunding target of £675 has reached £1,176 to date.

