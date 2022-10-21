Man jailed after setting fire to mattress at Swindon hotel
A man has been jailed for setting fire to his mattress at a hotel, causing a blaze which destroyed the entire room.
Clive Gonsalves was homeless and had been housed in the Great Western Hotel in Swindon during the pandemic.
In the early hours of 7 April, the 36-year-old set fire to his bedding and had to be rescued by hotel staff from his burning room.
He was jailed for six years at Swindon Crown Court on Thursday after admitting arson at a previous hearing.
Gonsalves had called for an ambulance on the night of 6 April.
A crew attended but he was found to be physically well and was given information about other services, Wiltshire Police said.
He set fire to his bedding a few hours later, setting off the building's fire alarms.
Hotel staff raced to the room and found Gonsalves lying on his bed; they were able to drag him to the car park and they were all assessed by paramedics.
'Significant harm'
Jailing him for six years, Judge Jason Taylor KC said: "You placed yourself and others at risk and I am concerned that you demonstrated the capacity to cause significant harm.
"It was only good fortune that further injury was not caused."
Gonsalves pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered and a charge of criminal damage.
Det Con Philip Nash of Wiltshire Police said: "Thankfully the other residents were out at the time.
"The fire safety systems in place at the hotel stopped the fire from spreading, but had the staff not acted quickly and the other residents had been in their rooms the result could have been much worse.
"Our thanks go to those members of staff for their brave actions, saving the life of Mr Gonsalves at considerable risk to themselves."
Gonsalves must serve two thirds of his sentence in custody, instead of the usual half, before he can apply for parole.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190.
