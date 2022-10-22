Salisbury Hospital at full capacity and 'under intense pressure'
- Published
People have been warned not to attend a town's A&E unless they have a life-threatening illness or serious injury after it reached full capacity.
Salisbury District Hospital in Wiltshire said it is under "intense pressure" with a large number of patients waiting to be discharged.
They have asked people to consider using alternative hospitals.
"Please help us prioritise the most urgent patients," said a hospital spokesperson.
"If you have a family member waiting to be discharged, please respond quickly to calls about their ongoing care."
