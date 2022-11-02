Novichok attack chief constable Kier Pritchard to retire
- Published
The chief constable of Wiltshire Police has announced his intention to retire.
Kier Pritchard, who has held the post since March 2018, will leave the role at the end of his 30 years' service in June 2023.
He described leading the force, which included responding to the Salisbury Novichok attack, as "the greatest privilege of my professional career".
The force was recently criticised over its protection of vulnerable people and moved into special measures.
Mr Pritchard, who joined the force as a 19-year-old, said it was always his intention to retire after 30 years.
He said: "It really has been an honour serving the communities of Wiltshire.
"This county is very close to my heart - it is my home, it is where my family have grown up, and it is also where I followed in the footsteps of my late father in joining Wiltshire Police at the age of 19 in 1993."
Mr Pritchard became chief constable in March 2018 just as a major incident was declared following the Salisbury Novichok nerve agent attack on Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.
While the Skripals survived, Dawn Sturgess, 44, died after she came into contact with a perfume bottle believed to have been used in the attack and then discarded. Her partner, Charlie Rowley, was left seriously ill but recovered.
This proved to be the largest major incident the force and its local partners had experienced.
As the chair of the Local Resilience Forum, Mr Pritchard also guided partner agencies and the force through the challenges of many major incidents, including the policing response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said: "Each and every day I am inspired by what my officers, staff and volunteers do to serve and protect our communities and I am incredibly proud of their achievements."
Mr Pritchard concluded: "I remain fully committed to leading the force between now and my departure in 2023.
"There is still a great deal to do as we seek to deliver service-wide improvements arising from the recent HMICFRS PEEL inspection programme.
"Whilst solid progress is being made, I remain resolutely focused on continuing with our programme of improvement and supporting the Police and Crime Commissioner in the delivery of the Police and Crime Plan."
Wiltshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson, who is responsible for recruiting the next chief constable, thanked Mr Pritchard for his dedication to policing.
"It has been evident to me, since I became PCC, just how much Kier loves policing and has relished being at the helm of Wiltshire Police," he said.
"Under his leadership, Wiltshire Police faced one of the most challenging periods of its history with the nerve agent attack on Salisbury - not many chief constables can say they successfully dealt with an international incident on their first day in the job.
"I have enjoyed my time working closely with Kier and wish him all the best for the future with whatever challenges he chooses to take once retirement happens."
