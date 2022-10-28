A30 in Salisbury blocked after trailer crash
A road has been blocked after a vehicle carrying a trailer crashed and overturned.
Wiltshire Police were called to the A30 northbound towards Andover, near Salisbury, Wiltshire, at around 12:25 BST on Friday.
The driver of the vehicle has suffered minor injuries.
"The northbound carriageway is currently closed while recovery is ongoing," said a spokesman for Wiltshire Police.
