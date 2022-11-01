Ukrainian refugees in Wiltshire could be homeless
Some Ukrainian refugees fear being homeless when the government's six-month housing plan ends.
Wiltshire Council said it will put down a deposit and the first month's rent for those who find themselves needing new accommodation.
However, they have to show that the property they are moving into is affordable for them.
Councillor Ruth Hopkinson, who is hosting a refugee, is concerned this is not enough.
"The council have acted for the immediate future, but it is not a solution for the long-term problem for these people," she said.
The Homes for Ukraine scheme was set up by the government to help those fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and worked alongside the Ukraine Family Scheme - which allowed refugees to join relatives already living in the UK.
Launched in March, it has seen about 75,000 refugees arrive in the UK.
Sponsors agreed to provide accommodation in their own home for a minimum of six months but according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) one quarter of the original sponsors want their homes back.
Rent changes
Refugees can claim housing allowance through Universal Credit.
However, what they get from housing benefit will not cover private rented housing in Wiltshire, according to Ms Hopkinson.
She added that there is not enough social housing for the refugees.
Council Leader Richard Clewer said: "We currently offer a 'WiltsLet deposit' scheme in which we will pay the deposit and rent in advance when it is not affordable for the Ukraine family.
"This is to help secure a private let when they are either homeless or threatened with homelessness.
"The property would need to be assessed as being suitable and affordable for the family thereafter."
Other councils have decided to pay rent for longer.
Bristol City Council, for example, has said it will guarantee monthly rent payments to landlords who offer homes to Ukrainians, give a £1,000 thank you payment and six month's rent in advance.
In Wiltshire, there are currently 1,150 Ukrainian refugees in 416 households, and 787 visas have been issued so far.
