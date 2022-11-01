Three arrested on suspicion of murdering five-week-old baby

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a five-week-old baby.

The infant was admitted to Salisbury District Hospital on 1 September but died on 9 September.

An 18-year-old woman, 23-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday.

They were also arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing a child to come to significant harm, Wiltshire Police said.

The force said inquiries are ongoing.

