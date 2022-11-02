Three released on bail following death of baby in Wiltshire
Three people arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a five-week-old baby have been released on bail.
The infant was admitted to Salisbury District Hospital on 1 September and died on 9 September.
An 18-year-old woman, 23-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday.
Wiltshire Police said all three were granted bail pending further investigation.
The three were arrested on suspicion of murder and causing or allowing a child to come to significant harm.
