Three released on bail following death of baby in Wiltshire

Police OfficerGetty Images
Three people have been released on bail while enquiries continue

Three people arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a five-week-old baby have been released on bail.

The infant was admitted to Salisbury District Hospital on 1 September and died on 9 September.

An 18-year-old woman, 23-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday.

Wiltshire Police said all three were granted bail pending further investigation.

The three were arrested on suspicion of murder and causing or allowing a child to come to significant harm.

