New railway station could link development with Swindon
A railway station could one day connect 8,000 homes set to be built on the outskirts of Swindon with the town.
Councillors are also considering a park-and-ride facility linking the New Eastern Villages (NEV) and Wiltshire's largest town.
Addressing the borough council, deputy leader Gary Sumner said enough land had been put aside to accommodate a double-track railway station in the area.
While saying it was a consideration, he admitted it was not a likely outcome.
The NEV is the country's largest greenfield development and will include new schools, employment spaces and community and leisure facilities at its site to the east of the A419, according to the council.
It is due to be connected to Swindon by a 1.5 mile (2.4km) length of the two-lane highway called the Southern Connector Road.
Railway usage
Speaking to members of the council's Scrutiny Committee, Mr Sumner explained that the authority is partnering with England's Economic Heartland to carry out a route study of a railway track on the A420 corridor.
On its website, the Heartland says it "brings political and business leaders together to realise the region's economic potential while working towards net-zero".
"People's railway usage has changed since the pandemic," Mr Sumner added.
"It is significantly up at weekends, but there's been a downturn of people commuting to work by train.
"There would have to be a significant business case to double the track.
"We have allocated a site for a park and ride in the NEV and there'll be something in the Local Plan review looking at the whole terminus."