A4 fatal crash: Man who made fake GoFundMe page jailed
- Published
A man who set up a fraudulent online donation page in memory of four men who died in a crash has been jailed.
Jason MacDonald, 38, from Wellingborough in Northamptonshire, was found guilty of possessing the criminal property of that fraud.
He was jailed for 26 months after also being convicted of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Jordan Rawlings, 20, Corey Owen, 19, Matthew Parke, 19, and Ryan Nelson, 20, died in a crash in Wiltshire in 2020.
The car they were travelling in left the A4 and hit a house at Derry Hill, near Chippenham, on 16 August.
MacDonald set up a GoFundMe page titled "Jordan, Corey, Matt, Ryan Memorial" shortly after the crash, even though he had no intention of giving the money to the families of the four men.
'Despicable crime'
Investigating officer Det Con Kevin Golledge said: "We hope this result sends a strong message to others that we take such incidents seriously and we won't hesitate to take action.
"This was a despicable crime that saw someone try to capitalise on the deaths of four young men."
Sgt Rich Marshall said he hoped the sentence would "bring some closure for the families of the four men" and showed "justice had been done".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk